Banyan Air Service Launches King Air Maintenance Support in St. Augustine

Banyan Air Service has expanded its MRO offerings by adding King Air 90 and 200 maintenance to its services at Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine (KSGJ).

The St. Augustine site is Banyan’s satellite location, and it has already been servicing Pilatus PC-12 and HondaJet aircraft through:

Heavy maintenance

Line maintenance

Scheduled inspections

Technicians at the SGJ facility also provide:

AOG assistance

Avionics support

Heavy maintenance

Modifications

Inspections

Banyan notes that this expansion is in response to higher demand for the MRO’s light jet and turboprop maintenance services. The expanded services at the SGJ site allow for:

Increased maintenance capacity

Quicker response times

Wider geographic coverage

VP/Director of MRO Services Charlie Amento said, “We’re excited to continue growing our maintenance capabilities in St. Augustine and to welcome King Air aircraft into the facility while continuing our support of the HondaJet and PC-12 platform.”

Amento added, “This location allows us to better support operators in North Florida and beyond while maintaining the same standards of quality and expertise Banyan is known for.”

Operators who want to schedule maintenance for King Air aircraft can use the following points of contact: