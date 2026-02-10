Falcon Aviation Services Signs Fokker Services Group for Power-by-the-Hour Component Support

Fokker Services Group has signed a power-by-the-hour (PBH) agreement with Falcon Aviation Services to provide nose-to-tail component support for two of Falcon’s DHC-8 Q300 aircraft.

The agreement was signed during MRO Middle East Dubai, and it covers aircraft that operate out of Falcon’s base in Abu Dhabi.

Fokker Services Group’s role in the agreement is to offer component support under a flight-hour-based model and guarantee component availability with its Abacus component support program.

This support covers all major aircraft systems, such as:

Brakes

Propellers

Rotables

The new PBH agreement benefits Falcon Aviation Services by ensuring high reliability for dispatch and operational efficiency of the company’s fixed-wing aircraft.

As part of the agreement, Falcon and Fokker Services Group have developed a custom preventative maintenance program that aims to maximize availability and minimize unscheduled maintenance events.

Fokker Services Group is familiar with Dash-8 Classic aircraft and ready to provide the necessary support, as the service provider has worked with these aircraft for several years.

Sales Manager at Fokker Services Group Niels Elshof commented, “We are proud to support Falcon Aviation Services with a component support solution focused on reliability and operational continuity.”

Elshof continued, “By combining guaranteed availability with a maintenance program adapted to Falcon’s operating conditions, we support stable operations and predictable costs. We recognize the demanding operational environment in which Falcon operates and it is our honor to be part of this winning team.”

CEO of Falcon Aviation Services Capt. Ramandeep Oberoi said, “At Falcon Aviation Services, excellence and safety are fundamental to everything we do. This partnership with Fokker strengthens our maintenance framework and engineering support, reinforcing our commitment to safe, reliable, and predictable fleet operations.”