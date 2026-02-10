ACI Jet Integrates Solar Power at San Luis Obispo Repair Station and FBO

Integrating solar power allows ACI Jet’s facility to reduce its carbon footprint by using the 576 kW of peak power to sustain all operations with renewable energy.
Feb. 10, 2026
ACI Jet has officially installed and activated 900 solar panels at its location in San Luis Obispo, California, using the solar-powered system for the company’s repair station, FBO and flight operations.

ACI Jet is a network of aircraft maintenance facilities and FBOs based in California, with the San Luis Obispo MRO operating as an FAA Part 145 aircraft maintenance and repair station.

SLO Craft Inc. designed and installed the solar panel system on the roof of ACI Jet’s hangars used for aircraft maintenance and storage.

“Alternative and renewable energy already supports many of our modernized aircraft ground support systems,” said Andrew Robillard, head of FBOs and Facilities for ACI Jet.

Robillard added, “As the aviation industry moves toward increased electrification of aircraft, vehicles and equipment, establishing a clean, reliable and scalable energy source becomes not just beneficial but essential.”

The installation contributes to ACI Jet’s Paradigm Positive strategy for innovation, sustainability and ESG.

