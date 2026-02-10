Embraer and Airnorth Expand Partnership with New Support Agreement

Embraer has announced a new multi-year support agreement for the Airnorth’s fleet of Embraer E170 and E190 aircraft.

The new agreement allows Airnorth to receive support through Embraer’s Pool Program, including:

Maintenance

Repair

Spare parts

Embraer’s Pool Program serves airlines around the world by providing custom solutions that support global fleets with Embraer aircraft, offering benefits like:

Reduced costs for component repair and inventory holding

Minimized warehousing needs

Guaranteed high-quality performance

Improved after-sales support from Embraer Services & Support

Airnorth Supply Chain Manager Bradley Norrish said, “Reliability is everything for a regional airline like Airnorth.”

Norrish continued, “This agreement gives us confidence that our Embraer fleet is backed by world-class OEM support, with fast access to components and technical expertise when and where we need it.”

“It also allows us to manage costs more effectively, reduce aircraft downtime, and keep our focus where it belongs—safely connecting communities and supporting the dependable services our customers rely on,” noted Norrish.

President and CEO, Embraer Services & Support Carlos Naufel said, “We are proud to mark a decade of partnership with Airnorth and appreciate their renewed confidence in Embraer through this agreement.”

Naufel added, “Operating in some of the region’s most challenging conditions, Airnorth plays a vital role in connecting communities, and we remain fully committed to providing tailored, reliable support for its E-Jets.”