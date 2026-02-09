Ramco Systems and ST Engineering Partner on Digital Aerospace Solution Development

Ramco Systems has entered a partnership with ST Engineering to pursue and develop next-generation digital solutions for MRO and other aerospace applications.

The recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlines the possibility of establishing a new Competency Centre and Innovation Lab based in Singapore, where the two organizations plan to base research and development for digital innovations and AI-powered solutions to benefit aviation MRO operations.

The partnership draws on Ramco’s expertise in agentic AI and purpose-built products for aviation as well as ST Engineering’s expertise in areas like:

Airframe, engine and component MRO

Cabin interiors

Nacelle design and manufacturing

Passenger-to-freighter conversion

President Commercial Aerospace, ST Engineering, Jeffrey Lam said, “This potential collaboration builds on our ongoing digital transformation journey.”

Lam added, “By pairing our operational experience and know-how with Ramco’s aviation and AI expertise, we can unlock new avenues to boost MRO efficiency and further enhance the value delivered to our customers.”

President & COO, Ramco Systems, Sandesh Bilagi said, “We are delighted to partner with ST Engineering, a global leader in commercial aerospace services, to shape the next generation of digital aviation platforms.”

Bilagi continued, “Ramco will support this initiative with its aviation product suite and AI-driven platforms, enabling the agility, regulatory compliance and operational depth required to scale with confidence.”

“This collaboration reflects our shared vision of working with industry leaders like ST Engineering to co-create future-ready solutions for the aviation ecosystem,” noted Bilagi.