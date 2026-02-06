Lufthansa Technik Renews Aircraft Production Inspection Program Contract with flyadeal

Lufthansa Technik has announced the renewal of an Aircraft Production Inspection Program (APIP) contract with flyadeal, announced at MRO Middle East 2026.

The extension lasts for five years and covers flyadeal’s new Airbus aircraft scheduled to arrive in 2027, including:

51 A320

10 A330neo

There’s also an option for flyadeal to add 10 additional widebody aircraft to the partnership coverage.

Lufthansa Technik will keep providing APIP services to flyadeal through this contract, such as:

First inspection of sub-assemblies

Section inspection

Final assembly

Acceptance and delivery support

This work will be performed in Toulouse and Hamburg at the aircraft manufacturer’s site.

Lufthansa Technik has been collaborating with flyadeal since the airline started operations in 2017, with the MRO providing help with:

Aircraft Engineering Services

Base maintenance for A320 family fleet

Digital Tech Ops Ecosystem use

Chief Executive Officer of flyadeal Steven Greenway said: “Lufthansa Technik has supported flyadeal from the very beginning of our operations, and their expertise has been instrumental to our continued growth.”

Greenway continued, “Across all areas of our collaboration, they have delivered solid standards of quality and reliability.”

“As we continue to scale up our fleet, we are pleased to extend this long-standing partnership working with Lufthansa Technik as a trusted partner supporting flyadeal’s ongoing expansion,” added Greenway.

Vice President Corporate Sales Europe, Middle East and Africa at Lufthansa Technik Kai Roepke commented, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with flyadeal, a relationship that has been built on trust and mutual success since 2017.”

Roepke continued, “Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector holds exceptional potential, and the new agreement highlights our commitment to supporting the country’s dynamic aviation sector. We are proud to continue supporting flyadeal’s ambitious growth in the years to come.”