Milwaukee Tool Expands Hand Tool Line with New Mechanical Pencil

Milwaukee Tool has debuted a new mechanical pencil that comes with a 10-piece pack of lead and a built-in sharpener in the sheath.
This new mechanical pencil has features like:
- Deep reach capability
- Impact-resistant durability
- One-handed sharpening capability
Milwaukee also offers replacement lead for this pencil that is able to write on most jobsite materials, ideal for marking projects in the repair shop.
The replacement lead comes in three color options:
- Graphite
- Milwaukee red
- Yellow
The Mechanical Pencil with Lead Pack and all Replacement Lead options will be available in March 2026 at the following MSRP:
- Mechanical Pencil with Lead Pack: $14.97
- Graphite Mechanical Pencil Replacement Lead: $9.97
- Color Mechanical Pencil Replacement Lead: $10.97
