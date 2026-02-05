ZIPP TOOL Introduces New Rivet Squeezer Solutions for Aviation Applications

ZIPP TOOL has debuted new rivet squeezer solutions designed for use in the aviation industry.
These new tools are optimized to meet aviation standards like:
- Traceability
- Quality
- Reliability
The new Rivet Squeezer series features two options:
- Alligator Yoke Riveters
- C-Yoke Riveters
These rivet squeezers are ideal for installing rivets in:
- Aircraft structures
- Component manufacturing
- Interior assemblies
- Fuselage sections
- Tight structural areas
- High-volume production
These riveters offer benefits for aviation applications like:
- Consistent rivet deformation and joint integrity
- High squeeze force for structural-grade riveting
- Rigid yoke designs for minimal deflection and maximum accuracy
- Ergonomic handling to combat operator fatigue
- Compatibility with various rivet sizes and materials for aerospace applications
- Durable construction for production lines and MRO environments
- Repeatable quality across production runs
ZIPP TOOL serves MROs and manufacturers by providing fastening solutions with high precision and durability. The company also allows customers to customize tool configurations and service support according to specific program needs.
