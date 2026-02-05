ZIPP TOOL Introduces New Rivet Squeezer Solutions for Aviation Applications

ZIPP TOOL has debuted new rivet squeezer solutions designed for use in the aviation industry.

These new tools are optimized to meet aviation standards like:

Traceability

Quality

Reliability

The new Rivet Squeezer series features two options:

Alligator Yoke Riveters

C-Yoke Riveters

These rivet squeezers are ideal for installing rivets in:

Aircraft structures

Component manufacturing

Interior assemblies

Fuselage sections

Tight structural areas

High-volume production

These riveters offer benefits for aviation applications like:

Consistent rivet deformation and joint integrity

High squeeze force for structural-grade riveting

Rigid yoke designs for minimal deflection and maximum accuracy

Ergonomic handling to combat operator fatigue

Compatibility with various rivet sizes and materials for aerospace applications

Durable construction for production lines and MRO environments

Repeatable quality across production runs

ZIPP TOOL serves MROs and manufacturers by providing fastening solutions with high precision and durability. The company also allows customers to customize tool configurations and service support according to specific program needs.