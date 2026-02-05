Rainbow Helicopters and Flightstar Join ACSF Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP)

A recent announcement from the Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) shared two new additions to the Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP): Rainbow Helicopters and Flightstar.

ASAP is a safety reporting and improvement program that is voluntary and confidential. It aims to help aircraft operators with:

Identifying risk

Enhancing safety culture

Improving operational performance

The ACSF ASAP program offers a structured framework to:

Capture safety reports

Analyze trends

Implement corrective actions before issues escalate

The program helps organizations prioritize compliance and ongoing improvements to safety protocols, helping employees on the frontline and in leadership roles.

Operators who take part in ASAP are provided with tools and guidance that help improve safety culture through:

Open communication

Measurable safety outcomes

Data-driven decision making

Flightstar is a full-service provider of MRO, FBO and charter services. It’s based in Illinois at Champaign-Urbana’s Willard Airport (KCMI).

Rainbow Helicopters is a Hawaii-based operator of helicopter tours.

“While Flightstar and Rainbow Helicopters operate in very different fields, they exemplify the commitment to safety that makes ASAP so important,” said Debi Carpenter, president of ACSF.

Carpenter continued, “The strength of the ASAP program comes from operators who are willing to invest in their safety culture, encourage reporting, and use real-world data to drive positive change.”

“Their participation reinforces that safety excellence is not limited to one type of operation; it’s a shared responsibility across all of aviation,” added Carpenter.