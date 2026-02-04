ST Engineering Announces First Integrated Airframe and Nacelle MRO Center

ST Engineering has announced that the company’s Commercial Aerospace business is opening a new integrated airframe and nacelle MRO service center in Singapore.

This is the first time ST Engineering is combining nacelle and airframe services within its global MRO network.

At the dual-service center, operators can ensure both nacelle and airframe maintenance work is completed efficiently and effectively at the same location. The center is ready for unscheduled and scheduled maintenance, with OEM-approved processes and advanced tooling.

The new integrated service center offers benefits like:

Reduced operational complexity

Shorter turnaround times

Consistent technical standards

President of Commercial Aerospace, ST Engineering, Jeffrey Lam said, “This integrated service centre in Singapore strengthens our global MRO network and gives customers more flexibility in choosing a location that best supports their operations and MRO requirements.”

Lam continued, “By streamlining communications, maintenance scheduling and work scope management, we now offer a true one‑stop experience that allows our customers to focus on flying and growing their business.”

ST Engineering’s Commercial Aerospace business operates in Asia Pacific, Europe and the U.S. as the largest airframe MRO service provider in the world. The company has facilities in:

Baltimore

Stockholm

Melbourne

Xiamen

ST Engineering’s Commercial Aerospace business has received certification from several aviation authorities for its nacelle MRO programs, as well as from OEMs like: