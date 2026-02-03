Milwaukee Tool Announces New Gen II Voltage Detectors

Milwaukee Tool has announced expansions to its existing lineup of voltage detection solutions, adding the new Gen II Voltage Detectors to this group of offerings.

These new voltage detectors are designed to offer benefits like:

Faster battery swaps

Optimized portability

Improved visibility

Milwaukee Voltage Detectors also all carry a CAT IV 1000V safety rating and are backed by a two‑year warranty.

Voltage Detector & Voltage Detector w/ LED

Milwaukee Tool’s new Non-Contact Voltage Detector and Non-Contact Voltage Detector w/ LED alerts users to the presence of live electricity rapidly with audio and visual alerts. These devices alert when they detect AC voltage of 50V-1000V.

The LED option also includes a work light that operates independently to provide more visibility in the dark or small spaces.

These voltage detectors will both be available in April 2026 with the following MSRPs:

Voltage Detector (3200-20): $19.97

Voltage Detector with LED (3202-20): $27.97

Dual Range Non‑Contact Voltage Detector & Dual Range Non‑Contact Voltage Detector w/ LED

For increased sensitivity, Milwaukee Tool is offering two dual range options designed to catch voltage levels that may be missed by standard voltage detectors.

Both of these tools automatically differentiate between low and higher voltage, using a yellow indicator to alert for low voltage (12–49V) and a red light for higher voltage (50–1000V).

The Dual Range Non-Contact Voltage Detector (3208-20) will be available in February 2026 at an MSRP of $27.97.

The Dual Range Non-Contact Voltage Detector with LED (3203-20) will be available starting April 2026 at an MSRP of $29.97.

Voltage Detector & GFCI Tester Kit and Digital GFCI Tester & Voltage Detector w/ LED Kit

The Voltage Detector and Voltage Detector w/ LED paired with the GFCI Receptacle Tester Kit is ideal for use in industrial, commercial and residential applications. Each of these comes with two AAA batteries as well as a one-year warranty. The GFCI Receptacle Tester will be available in April 2026 at an MSRP of $32.97.

The GFCI Receptacle Tester identifies outlet wiring issues, thereby reducing electrical hazard risks. The LED indicators display alerts like

Correct wiring

Hot/ground reversed

Hot/neutral reversed

Open ground

Open hot

Open neutral

Proper GFCI test activation

Wiring conditions

This version with the LED (3211-20) will be available in April 2026 at an MSRP of $44.97.