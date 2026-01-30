McFarlane Aviation and Hutch Aviation Partner on Cessna and Piper Service Kits

McFarlane Aviation is partnering with Hutch Aviation to expand the availability of Piper and Cessna service kits to a bigger market.
Hutch Aviation offers a line of forward doorpost reinforcement service kits and service kit components that customers can now purchase through McFarlane Aviation.
These Alternative Method of Compliance (AMOC) service kits help repair cracking and fatigue in the forward doorpost on Cessna models.
The FAA’s AD 2020 -18 –01 requires inspection for this part on Cessna models, as they can undergo structural degradation and stress for several years.
Maintenance technicians and independent operators can use the Hutch service kits for practical structural repairs that remain compliant while reinforcing the forward doorpost.
The kits can be used for models liek:
- Cessna 172
- Cessna 182
- Cessna 206
- Cessna 207
- Cessna 210
“We are excited to bring Hutch’s structural repair solutions into the McFarlane family,” said Mike Polanis, president of McFarlane Aviation, “The forward doorpost reinforcement kits will be especially valuable to our customers facing aging-airframe maintenance challenges.
Polanis added, “This partnership further strengthens our mission to deliver reliable, affordable, and innovative products to the general aviation community.”