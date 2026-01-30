McFarlane Aviation and Hutch Aviation Partner on Cessna and Piper Service Kits

McFarlane Aviation is partnering with Hutch Aviation to expand the availability of Piper and Cessna service kits to a bigger market.

Hutch Aviation offers a line of forward doorpost reinforcement service kits and service kit components that customers can now purchase through McFarlane Aviation.

These Alternative Method of Compliance (AMOC) service kits help repair cracking and fatigue in the forward doorpost on Cessna models.

The FAA’s AD 2020 -18 –01 requires inspection for this part on Cessna models, as they can undergo structural degradation and stress for several years.

Maintenance technicians and independent operators can use the Hutch service kits for practical structural repairs that remain compliant while reinforcing the forward doorpost.

The kits can be used for models liek: