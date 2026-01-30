KHK USA Debuts Steel Internal Gears (SI) for Compact Power Transmission

Jan. 30, 2026
2 min read
KHK USA Inc.
A black ring with ridges on the inside

KHK USA Inc. has grown its existing line of industrial precision gear solutions with new Steel Internal Gears (SI).

KHK SI internal gears are manufactured with S45C carbon steel to achieve improved durability. These gears have a precision grade of JIS N8, with ideal function for: 

  • Automation equipment
  • High-performance machinery
  • Planetary gear drives
  • Robotics

Users can choose from a range of modules for the SI internal gears—from 0.5 to 3—and from tooth counts of 50 to 200. Interested parties can also review the full list of options online.

Beneficial features of these new gears include: 

  • Capability for compact power transmission solutions
  • Fully compatible with all spur gears in the same module
  • Easily integrated into new or current assemblies 
