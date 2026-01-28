SR Technics Begins Services at New Bad Zurzach MRO Facility

SR Technics has officially commenced operations at the company’s new service facility in Bad Zurzach.

At this facility, SR Technics maintains engines through Quick Turn Services like:

Field assistance

High-level inspections

Repairs

Modifications

SR Technics Zurzach works on PW4000 and CFM56-5B/7B engines from around the world and operates with the goal of speeding up return-to-service for aircraft that need maintenance.

To launch operations at the new facility, the team is to complete its first engine induction on a CFM56-7B engine operated by Transavia Airlines.

This MRO facility already has the certifications and approvals from aviation authorities that it needs to operate, including the Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA).

“The start of operations in Bad Zurzach, in close proximity to our two test cells in Zurich, reflects our commitment as a full-service provider to our customers,” says Owen McClave, CEO of SR Technics.

“With dedicated Quick Turn and Field Assistance Services, we can respond immediately to customer needs, while continuing to invest in people, capabilities, and infrastructure,” adds Pierre Berthelot, general manager of Zurzach.

The opening comes after SR Technics began renovating the facility in 2025 to optimize the already existing structure for engine maintenance activities. The Zurzach facility could also create around 100 new skilled jobs, contributing to local and global AMT workforce development.