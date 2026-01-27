MRO Provider Dublin Aerospace Gains EASA Approval for A320neo Maintenance

Dublin Aerospace has officially been approved by EASA to provide maintenance services on Airbus A320neo aircraft.

The new EASA approval covers maintenance for engine variants like:

CFM LEAP-1A

IAE PW1100G

As Dublin Aerospace has already been maintaining Airbus aircraft for more than 10 years, the company looks forward to applying next-gen maintenance solutions to the latest A320neo aircraft.

Dublin Aerospace has also recently completed a training program for the company’s engineers to prepare them for the new maintenance offerings. The MRO’s facility at Dublin Airport has also acquired specialized tooling to support maintenance of the A320neo family.

William Flaherty, CEO at Dublin Aerospace said: “We are delighted to add the A320neo to our growing portfolio.”

Flaherty continued, “This approval is a testament to the commitment and expertise of our engineering and training teams and further strengthens our ability to support operators as the A320neo fleet continues to expand.”

“We look forward to welcoming our first A320neo customer in the coming months and delivering efficient, reliable and high-quality services,” added Flaherty.

Dublin Aerospace provides MRO services like:

APU repair and overhaul

Base maintenance

IDG repair and overhaul

Landing gear repair and overhaul



Operators who want to get maintenance support for A320neo aircraft can contact the Dublin Aerospace team to learn more.