Streamlight Debuts Compact, Multi-Fuel Flashlight: PolyTac 1X

Streamlight recently launched a new multi-fuel tactical flashlight with a compact design at SHOT Show 2026, taking place from January 20-23, 2026 in Las Vegas.

Features and Specifications

The PolyTac 1X has an array of beneficial features, such as:

Polymer body with rocky stipple grip texture

High-power white LED

BOROFLOAT impact-resistant glass lens

Removable two-way pocket clip

TEN-TAP programmable tactical tail switch

The TEN-TAP switch enables users to choose from the following programs:

High-Only

Low/High

High/Strobe/Low

The PolyTac 1X specifications are:

4.71-inch length

1.00-inch body diameter

1.22-inch head diameter

1.35-inch major diameter

2.93-3.20 ounce weight (dependent on battery type)

Black or Yellow color

PolyTac 1X MSRP: $80.00

PolyTac 1X USB MSRP: $89.00

All options are backed by Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Benefits and Applications

This IPX7-rated flashlight is designed for harsh environments, with added benefits like:

Waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes

Impact resistant to 3 meters

Trade Agreement Act (TAA) compliant

The PolyTac 1X flashlight is designed to provide reliable lighting and replace metal lights in situations where an alternative is preferable. This includes applications for:

Industrial professionals

Military

Law enforcement

Outdoor enthusiasts

Everyday carry (EDC) users

Power Options

There are three options for power on the PolyTac 1X flashlight:

SL-B9 USB Battery Pack

Output : 500 lumens on High; 40 lumens on Low

: 500 lumens on High; 40 lumens on Low Run Time : 1 hour on High; 8 hours on Low

: 1 hour on High; 8 hours on Low Distance : 268 meters on High; 63 meters on Low

: 268 meters on High; 63 meters on Low Intensity : 18,000 candela on High; 1,000 candela on Low

: 18,000 candela on High; 1,000 candela on Low Strobe Run Time: 1.75 hours

CR123A Lithium Battery

Output : 350 lumens on High; 40 lumens on Low

: 350 lumens on High; 40 lumens on Low Run Time : 1.5 hours on High; 14 hours on Low

: 1.5 hours on High; 14 hours on Low Distance : 219 meters on High; 63 meters on Low

: 219 meters on High; 63 meters on Low Intensity : 12,000 candela on High; 1,000 candela on Low

: 12,000 candela on High; 1,000 candela on Low Strobe Run Time: 2.25 hours

AA Battery

Output : 150 lumens on High; 40 lumens on Low

: 150 lumens on High; 40 lumens on Low Run Time : 5 hours on High; 14 hours on Low

: 5 hours on High; 14 hours on Low Distance : 141 meters on High; 63 meters on Low

: 141 meters on High; 63 meters on Low Intensity : 5,000 candela on High; 1,000 candela on Low

: 5,000 candela on High; 1,000 candela on Low Strobe Run Time: 7 hours

Streamlight President Michael F. Dineen said, “The PolyTac 1X was driven by military demand for a compact, dependable light that offers flexibility without unnecessary complexity.”

Dineen added, “By combining polymer durability, multi-fuel power options, and professional-grade performance, the PolyTac 1X delivers mission-ready reliability without compromise.”