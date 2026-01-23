Streamlight Debuts Compact, Multi-Fuel Flashlight: PolyTac 1X

Streamlight recently launched a new multi-fuel tactical flashlight with a compact design at SHOT Show 2026, taking place from January 20-23, 2026 in Las Vegas.
Features and Specifications
The PolyTac 1X has an array of beneficial features, such as:
- Polymer body with rocky stipple grip texture
- High-power white LED
- BOROFLOAT impact-resistant glass lens
- Removable two-way pocket clip
- TEN-TAP programmable tactical tail switch
The TEN-TAP switch enables users to choose from the following programs:
- High-Only
- Low/High
- High/Strobe/Low
The PolyTac 1X specifications are:
- 4.71-inch length
- 1.00-inch body diameter
- 1.22-inch head diameter
- 1.35-inch major diameter
- 2.93-3.20 ounce weight (dependent on battery type)
- Black or Yellow color
- PolyTac 1X MSRP: $80.00
- PolyTac 1X USB MSRP: $89.00
All options are backed by Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.
Benefits and Applications
This IPX7-rated flashlight is designed for harsh environments, with added benefits like:
- Waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes
- Impact resistant to 3 meters
- Trade Agreement Act (TAA) compliant
The PolyTac 1X flashlight is designed to provide reliable lighting and replace metal lights in situations where an alternative is preferable. This includes applications for:
- Industrial professionals
- Military
- Law enforcement
- Outdoor enthusiasts
- Everyday carry (EDC) users
Power Options
There are three options for power on the PolyTac 1X flashlight:
SL-B9 USB Battery Pack
- Output: 500 lumens on High; 40 lumens on Low
- Run Time: 1 hour on High; 8 hours on Low
- Distance: 268 meters on High; 63 meters on Low
- Intensity: 18,000 candela on High; 1,000 candela on Low
- Strobe Run Time: 1.75 hours
CR123A Lithium Battery
- Output: 350 lumens on High; 40 lumens on Low
- Run Time: 1.5 hours on High; 14 hours on Low
- Distance: 219 meters on High; 63 meters on Low
- Intensity: 12,000 candela on High; 1,000 candela on Low
- Strobe Run Time: 2.25 hours
AA Battery
- Output: 150 lumens on High; 40 lumens on Low
- Run Time: 5 hours on High; 14 hours on Low
- Distance: 141 meters on High; 63 meters on Low
- Intensity: 5,000 candela on High; 1,000 candela on Low
- Strobe Run Time: 7 hours
Streamlight President Michael F. Dineen said, “The PolyTac 1X was driven by military demand for a compact, dependable light that offers flexibility without unnecessary complexity.”
Dineen added, “By combining polymer durability, multi-fuel power options, and professional-grade performance, the PolyTac 1X delivers mission-ready reliability without compromise.”