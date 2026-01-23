Streamlight Debuts Compact, Multi-Fuel Flashlight: PolyTac 1X

The new tactical flashlight is designed for harsh environments and various applications, with three variations offering different power source options.
Streamlight
A black flashlight with a handle and a carved label on the side that reads: PolyTac 1X

Streamlight recently launched a new multi-fuel tactical flashlight with a compact design at SHOT Show 2026, taking place from January 20-23, 2026 in Las Vegas.

Features and Specifications

The PolyTac 1X has an array of beneficial features, such as:

  • Polymer body with rocky stipple grip texture
  • High-power white LED
  • BOROFLOAT impact-resistant glass lens
  • Removable two-way pocket clip 
  • TEN-TAP programmable tactical tail switch

The TEN-TAP switch enables users to choose from the following programs:

  • High-Only
  • Low/High
  • High/Strobe/Low

The PolyTac 1X specifications are:

  • 4.71-inch length
  • 1.00-inch body diameter
  • 1.22-inch head diameter
  • 1.35-inch major diameter
  • 2.93-3.20 ounce weight (dependent on battery type)
  • Black or Yellow color
  • PolyTac 1X MSRP: $80.00
  • PolyTac 1X USB MSRP: $89.00

All options are backed by Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Benefits and Applications

This IPX7-rated flashlight is designed for harsh environments, with added benefits like:

The PolyTac 1X flashlight is designed to provide reliable lighting and replace metal lights in situations where an alternative is preferable. This includes applications for:

  • Industrial professionals
  • Military
  • Law enforcement
  • Outdoor enthusiasts
  • Everyday carry (EDC) users

Power Options

There are three options for power on the PolyTac 1X flashlight:

SL-B9 USB Battery Pack

  • Output: 500 lumens on High; 40 lumens on Low
  • Run Time: 1 hour on High; 8 hours on Low
  • Distance: 268 meters on High; 63 meters on Low
  • Intensity: 18,000 candela on High; 1,000 candela on Low
  • Strobe Run Time: 1.75 hours

CR123A Lithium Battery

  • Output: 350 lumens on High; 40 lumens on Low
  • Run Time: 1.5 hours on High; 14 hours on Low
  • Distance: 219 meters on High; 63 meters on Low
  • Intensity: 12,000 candela on High; 1,000 candela on Low
  • Strobe Run Time: 2.25 hours

AA Battery

  • Output: 150 lumens on High; 40 lumens on Low
  • Run Time: 5 hours on High; 14 hours on Low
  • Distance: 141 meters on High; 63 meters on Low
  • Intensity: 5,000 candela on High; 1,000 candela on Low
  • Strobe Run Time: 7 hours

Streamlight President Michael F. Dineen said, “The PolyTac 1X was driven by military demand for a compact, dependable light that offers flexibility without unnecessary complexity.”

Dineen added, “By combining polymer durability, multi-fuel power options, and professional-grade performance, the PolyTac 1X delivers mission-ready reliability without compromise.”

