Dviation Technics and Korean Air Partner on Line Maintenance and Workforce Development

Dviation Technics has entered a collaboration with Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd. (Korean Air) to pursue several initiatives for enhancing maintenance offerings and talent development.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlines the partnership as a mutual support framework pursuing goals like:

Improving line maintenance services

Strengthening operational reliability

Developing new skilled talent in aviation

Dviation Technics also plans to expand work with Korean Air in areas like:

Aircraft painting

Base maintenance

Cabin refurbishments

End-to-end lease management

Engine maintenance

As Korean Air aims to expand its global network and operate new aircraft types on new routes, the company will rely on Dviation Technics to:

Maintain maintenance coverage while introducing new aircraft

Provide technical support from field engineers

Perform on-site troubleshooting

Achieve quicker response times

In response to the ongoing shortage of AMTs and other skilled aviation professionals, both organizations also are committing to workforce development initiatives, such as:

On-the-job training programs

Part 66 and Part 147 technical training

Industry outreach programs

Group Managing Director of Dviation Group Kevin Teoh said, “This MoU represents more than just an agreement—it is a statement of intent to raise the bar for aviation maintenance and talent development in Asia-Pacific.”

“By joining forces with Korean Air, we are creating a framework for collaboration that goes beyond contracts to focus on quality, reliability, and building the workforce of the future,” Teoh added.

“Korean Air is truly delighted to announce this expanded cooperation with Dviation across Southeast Asia. We believe Dviation is a right partner to strengthen our cooperation in this region,” commented Heui Geon Eun, vice president, Maintenance Operation Center, Korean Air.

Heui Geon Eun continued, “Based on this strategic alliance, we believe sustained effort from both companies will be essential to foster an even stronger and more fruitful partnership moving forward.”

Dviation Technics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysia’s Dviation Group.