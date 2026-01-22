FAA Approves ExecuJet MRO Service Belgium to Service US-Registered Aircraft

ExecuJet MRO Services Belgium has been granted US FAA approval to provide maintenance services for US-registered (N-registered) business aircraft.

The approval covers:

Line maintenance

Base maintenance

AOG support

For line maintenance, ExecuJet MRO Services Belgium can now support:

Challenger 300

Challenger 350

Global 5000

Global 5500

Global 6000

Global 6500

The MRO can also perform base and line maintenance on:

Citation 560 XL/XLS

Citation 52

Citation 525A

Citation 525B

Citation C

Another new permission from this approval covers base maintenance up to C checks on:

Falcon 7X

Falcon 8X

Falcon 9000EX EASy/ DX/LX

Falcon 2000 EX EASy/DX

Regional Vice President for Europe at ExecuJet MRO Services Matthijs Hutsebaut says, “This approval enhances our credibility and reinforces our position as a trusted MRO partner in Europe and beyond.”

ExecuJet MRO Services Belgium also maintains European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part 145 certification as well as certifications from the regulatory bodies of:

Aruba

Bermuda

Cayman Islands

Guernsey

Hutsebaut continues, “A significant number of US-registered aircraft operate in or transit through Europe, requiring line maintenance and AOG support.”

“This FAA approval is an important milestone that enables us to grow these services and expand our access to the US business aviation market,” adds Hutsebaut.

ExecuJet MRO Services Belgium is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation.