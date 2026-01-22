FAA Approves ExecuJet MRO Service Belgium to Service US-Registered Aircraft

ExecuJet MRO Services Belgium has been granted US FAA approval to provide maintenance services for US-registered (N-registered) business aircraft.
The approval covers:
- Line maintenance
- Base maintenance
- AOG support
For line maintenance, ExecuJet MRO Services Belgium can now support:
- Challenger 300
- Challenger 350
- Global 5000
- Global 5500
- Global 6000
- Global 6500
The MRO can also perform base and line maintenance on:
- Citation 560 XL/XLS
- Citation 52
- Citation 525A
- Citation 525B
- Citation C
Another new permission from this approval covers base maintenance up to C checks on:
- Falcon 7X
- Falcon 8X
- Falcon 9000EX EASy/ DX/LX
- Falcon 2000 EX EASy/DX
Regional Vice President for Europe at ExecuJet MRO Services Matthijs Hutsebaut says, “This approval enhances our credibility and reinforces our position as a trusted MRO partner in Europe and beyond.”
ExecuJet MRO Services Belgium also maintains European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part 145 certification as well as certifications from the regulatory bodies of:
- Aruba
- Bermuda
- Cayman Islands
- Guernsey
Hutsebaut continues, “A significant number of US-registered aircraft operate in or transit through Europe, requiring line maintenance and AOG support.”
“This FAA approval is an important milestone that enables us to grow these services and expand our access to the US business aviation market,” adds Hutsebaut.
ExecuJet MRO Services Belgium is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation.