Elliott Aviation Launches Founder’s Award for 90th Anniversary

Elliott Aviation is celebrating 90 years of business by launching a new internal recognition program: the Founder’s Award.

The Founder’s Award honors an Elliott Aviation employee who showcases the company’s core values of trust, honor and integrity. Key considerations for this award include:

Leading by example

Contributing to Elliott Aviation’s legacy in an impactful way

Engaging in thoughtful, productive collaboration

According to a company announcement, Paul Schmidt is the first-ever recipient of the Founder’s Award, chosen for his work in 2025.

Paul Schmidt has worked at Elliott Aviation for 27+ years, currently serving as an avionics technician. Paul has taken part in over 100 Garmin installations and helped Elliott’s team pass a milestone of 500 completed installations.

Teammates praise Paul for his precision, timeliness and customer service, as well as his humility, professionalism and commitment to excellence.

“The Founder’s Award is a direct reflection of what Herb Elliott believed mattered most,” said Michael Parrish, president of Elliott Aviation.

Parrish added, “This award is not just about performance. It is about character, accountability, and the pride our founders believed every employee should bring to their work.”

“As Elliott Aviation celebrates 90 years, it is fitting that we honor the people who carry our founders’ values forward,” he continued.

“Paul Schmidt exemplifies what it means to be part of Elliott Aviation, and we are proud to recognize him as the first recipient of the Founder’s Award,” noted Parrish.