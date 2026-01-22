LS ELECTRIC America Debuts Space-Saving, Smart Susol UL Air Circuit Breaker

LS ELECTRIC America has released a new circuit breaker designed to perform well in industrial and commercial environments while saving space.

The Susol UL Air Circuit Breaker (ACB) has a rated short-circuit capability of up to 130kA at 508 Vac and ratings up to 6000A. The system delivers smart protection using an integrated intelligent trip relay. This system also assists with predictive maintenance and reliably supports functions like:

Advanced protection

Analysis

Communication

Diagnostics

Measurement

Monitoring

Due to its ability to handle fault conditions safely while maintaining low-voltage power distribution, the Susol UL ACB is ideal for:

OEMs

Consulting engineers

Panel builders

The Susol UL ACB also reduces panel footprint and simplifies the process of adapting the breaker to varying load requirements, with no need to replace the current transformers.

Key features of the Susol UL ACB include:

User-friendly design

Modular, compact frames

Versatile connection options

Interchangeable trip units and rating plugs

Additionally, the breaker is capable of maintaining 100% N-phase current conduction capacity. Compliance is assured due to testing and certification, such as: