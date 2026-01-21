Gama Aviation Approved for Part 145 Maintenance of Learjet 45 and 60 by UK CAA

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has approved Gama Aviation to extend the scope of its Part 145 maintenance offerings to cover Learjet 45 and Learjet 60 aircraft.

This allows Gama Aviation’s Bournemouth MRO facility to offer base maintenance support for Learjet 60 aircraft as well as base and line maintenance for Learjet 45 aircraft—including 40 and 45 variants.

As the base for Gama Aviation’s business aviation MRO operation, the Bournemouth facility is designed specifically for both responsive and scheduled maintenance for business aircraft. The facility achieves this by maintaining:

Highly skilled engineering teams

Sufficient hangar capability

Rigorous internal processes

By extending its maintenance base in the UK, the company is expanding its MRO reach in the area and showcasing its abilities to provide key services, such as:

Engagement on scheduled maintenance planning

Enhanced continuity of engineering oversight

Increased access to a dedicated business aviation maintenance facility

Managing Director MRO and Accountable Manager UK Part 145 at Gama Aviation Paul Kinch commented, “Securing UK CAA approval for Learjet 45 and Learjet 60 maintenance is an important step for our MRO organization.”

Kinch continued, “It reflects the depth of experience within our engineering teams and the strength of our compliance culture. Expanding our Learjet capability allows us to support more operators with the consistency, quality, and confidence they expect from Gama Aviation.”

Gama Aviation urges aircraft operators and managers to engage early to plan maintenance activity at the Bournemouth facility, noting the company offers support figuring out:

Planned base maintenance

Alignment with operational needs

Effectiveness of UK-based maintenance strategies

Gama Aviation provides maintenance, engineering services and technical support at several UK MRO facilities, including:

Bournemouth

Glasgow

Luton

Staverton

Gama Aviation MRO maintains compliance by holding several regulatory approvals, such as:

UK CAA Part 145

EASA

FAA

Additional international approvals

Aircraft that Gama Aviation services throughout its UK MRO network include business aviation and rotary aircraft, such as:

The company also provides services like: