Mayhew Tools Cable Ties Now Qualified for Mil-Spec

Jan. 20, 2026
Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. | Mayhew Tools
A group of purple, blue, green, orange and red cable ties next to plastic pouch with a label that reads: Cable Ties.

Certain cable ties from Mayhew Basque Plastics, LLC—a division of Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools)—are officially qualified to Mil-spec SAE AS23190.

This new qualification for the cable ties follows rigorous validation testing that evaluated the durability and life cycle of the products, such as:

  • Environmental exposure
  • Vibration testing
  • Temperature cycling

Mayhew’s cable ties come in a range of options for varying job applications, including the Nylon 66 MS3367 series. This series contains options designed with particular temperature ratings for different uses, such as:

  • Natural
  • Heat stabilized black
  • Weather stabilized black

These cable ties have also received approval for listing on the Qualified Products List (QPL) 23190, highlighting compliance with aerospace and defense standards.

As a military-grade qualification, this approval showcases the high standards and reliability of Mayhew Tools’ cable ties for industrial and government customers.

Mayhew Tools maintains a global network of distributors, serving markets like:

  • Industrial
  • Hardware
  • Automotive
