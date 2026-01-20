Mayhew Tools Cable Ties Now Qualified for Mil-Spec

Certain cable ties from Mayhew Basque Plastics, LLC—a division of Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools)—are officially qualified to Mil-spec SAE AS23190.
This new qualification for the cable ties follows rigorous validation testing that evaluated the durability and life cycle of the products, such as:
- Environmental exposure
- Vibration testing
- Temperature cycling
Mayhew’s cable ties come in a range of options for varying job applications, including the Nylon 66 MS3367 series. This series contains options designed with particular temperature ratings for different uses, such as:
- Natural
- Heat stabilized black
- Weather stabilized black
These cable ties have also received approval for listing on the Qualified Products List (QPL) 23190, highlighting compliance with aerospace and defense standards.
As a military-grade qualification, this approval showcases the high standards and reliability of Mayhew Tools’ cable ties for industrial and government customers.
Mayhew Tools maintains a global network of distributors, serving markets like:
- Industrial
- Hardware
- Automotive