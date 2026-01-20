Mayhew Tools Cable Ties Now Qualified for Mil-Spec

Certain cable ties from Mayhew Basque Plastics, LLC—a division of Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools)—are officially qualified to Mil-spec SAE AS23190.

This new qualification for the cable ties follows rigorous validation testing that evaluated the durability and life cycle of the products, such as:

Environmental exposure

Vibration testing

Temperature cycling

Mayhew’s cable ties come in a range of options for varying job applications, including the Nylon 66 MS3367 series. This series contains options designed with particular temperature ratings for different uses, such as:

Natural

Heat stabilized black

Weather stabilized black

These cable ties have also received approval for listing on the Qualified Products List (QPL) 23190, highlighting compliance with aerospace and defense standards.

As a military-grade qualification, this approval showcases the high standards and reliability of Mayhew Tools’ cable ties for industrial and government customers.

Mayhew Tools maintains a global network of distributors, serving markets like: