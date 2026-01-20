Omni Aircraft Maintenance Announces New Hangar in Tulsa, OK

Omni Aircraft Maintenance is opening a new hangar facility at Tulsa International Airport (KTUL), increasing the company’s maintenance capacity and widening its scope of work.

The acquisition of the new maintenance hangar allows Omni to increase its range of work in areas like:

Maintenance

Inspection

Avionics

As Omni has reported increased demand for avionics services and maintenance, the company hopes the facility will help it better cater to customers.

This new facility spans 40,000 square feet of hangar space for maintenance activities as well as 18,000 square feet of workspaces and offices to support ongoing administrative work and customer engagement.

Director of Sales at Omni Aircraft Maintenance Tim Lockerby said, “This expansion reflects customers choosing Omni because they want clarity and accountability, not surprises. The additional capacity allows us to grow responsibly while staying true to how we operate.”

With capacity for supporting multi-aircraft fleets as well as individual operators, Omni’s new maintenance hangar currently has plans to focus on aircraft segments like: