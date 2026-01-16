GracoRoberts Announces Sky Mart Acquisition and Base in Miami

GracoRoberts has acquired Sky Mart, with plans to use the company’s Miami headquarters as a base and increase service reach in Latin America.

This is Sky Mart’s first integration after 40 years of running as a family-owned operation.

Goals of this acquisition for GracoRoberts include:

Scaling AOG capability

Expanding reach into Latin American MRO market

Increasing stock of lubricants and chemical distribution capabilities

GracoRoberts can also use the acquisition of Sky Mart to reach more markets in technical sales, including the Caribbean and parts of the United States.

This acquisition also adds more fulfillment centers to GracoRoberts’ portfolio, encompassing 42,000 square feet total in the following cities:

Indianapolis, IN

Miami, FL

San Antonio, X

Sky Mart maintains a stock of various chemical products, such as fluids, oils and greases. The acquisition by GracoRoberts adds even more variety to Sky Mart’s inventory, adding products like:

Adhesives

Coatings

Composites

Paints

Sky Mart will also benefit from access to GracoRoberts’ global technical sales team and ecommerce operations.

President and CEO of GracoRoberts Jason Caldwell commented, “We are thrilled to welcome the team from Sky Mart to the GracoRoberts’ family of companies.”

Caldwell continued, “This partnership strengthens our ability to serve the global aerospace community, especially in the important Latin America and Miami markets, with an enhanced stocking position, broader product offerings, and a scalable bolt-on ecommerce presence and AOG platform for an industry that requires speed and dependability.”

Co-Founder and President of Sky Mart Juan Gregorio Robbin said, “At Sky Mart, our operating philosophy is simple and unwavering: stock the right products, deliver exceptional service, and get it right the first time.”

Robbin added, “This guiding principle has earned us the trust of a loyal Latin and North American customer base, and by joining the GracoRoberts’ family, we can deliver even more value to our customers.”

Co-Owner and Executive Vice President of Sky Mart, Ana Maria Robbin stated,“2025 marked Sky Mart’s 40th year in a business founded by our parents—our heroes—Gregorio and Lucy Robbin.”

She continued, “They raised us to believe in the power of a vision, endless determination, and a deep spirit of service that defines our culture today, and I see these qualities in the team at GracoRoberts. I know the Sky Mart legacy will be upheld with care and purpose.”

The acquisition of Sky Mart is supported by CM Equity Partners, GracoRoberts’ private equity sponsor. Across the past seven years, President and CEO Jason Caldwell has also led the company through five previous acquisitions: