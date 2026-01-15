TAP to Open New Maintenance and Engineering Hub at Porto Airport

TAP is officially building a new maintenance hub in Porto, with the potential for nearly 200 openings for skilled jobs.

The airline’s investment in the new Maintenance and Engineering Hub—based at Porto Airport—is part of its strategy for growth, with additional goals like:

Internalizing major fleet inspections

Minimizing operating costs

Creating new job opportunities in highly specialized roles

TAP’s new maintenance facility is designed to have the capacity for two aircraft, either A321 or similar aircraft. It is expected to be completed in 2028.

TAP Air Portugal also announced new expanded routes starting in winter 2026 and continuing over the next three years.

CEO of TAP Air Portugal Luís Rodrigues stated, "This is a new moment for TAP and for Northern Portugal.”

Rodrigues continued, “We are strengthening our intercontinental operations and investing in critical infrastructure, ensuring more options for our customers and more opportunities for the regional economy. TAP is committed to the North like never before."

CEO of ANA - Aeroportos de Portugal Thierry Ligonnière said, "The signing of this memorandum with TAP Air Portugal expresses our joint commitment to the North and to the future of Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport, strengthening Porto's connection to the world and investing in the country's aeronautical maintenance.”

Ligonnière added, “ANA|VINCI Airports will remain committed to the quality of service that has distinguished the airport and to structural investments—such as the refurbishment of the runway, worth over €50 million—which prepare the airport and our customers for a future of greater connectivity and growth."