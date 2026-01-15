E-Z LOK Highlights New Multi-Length Coil Insert Assortment Kits

E-Z LOK has announced a new coil insert assortment kit with multiple length options.
The company has already been offering standard and economy E-Z Coil installation kits. However, the new kits enable technicians to choose from a variety of insert lengths, keeping all options and the necessary tools for installation on hand.
The new E-Z Coil thread repair kits provide coil inserts in three different lengths with the same thread size. These are:
- 1D
- 1.5D
- 2D
also include:
- Coil inserts
- Drill
- STI tap
- Installation tool
- Tang break tool
The new coil kits are all offered in metric and inch threads.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates