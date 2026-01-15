E-Z LOK Highlights New Multi-Length Coil Insert Assortment Kits

E-Z LOK has announced a new coil insert assortment kit with multiple length options.

The company has already been offering standard and economy E-Z Coil installation kits. However, the new kits enable technicians to choose from a variety of insert lengths, keeping all options and the necessary tools for installation on hand.

The new E-Z Coil thread repair kits provide coil inserts in three different lengths with the same thread size. These are:

1D

1.5D

2D

also include:

Coil inserts

Drill

STI tap

Installation tool

Tang break tool

The new coil kits are all offered in metric and inch threads.