Heston MRO Opens New International Line Station at Auckland Airport

Heston MRO has officially opened a new international line station in New Zealand, based at Auckland Airport (AKL).

Fieldair is partnering with Heston MRO for operations at the new station.

As Heston MRO’s first permanent facility in New Zealand, the international line station at AKL enables the MRO to serve more customers internationally and extend its reach across New Zealand and Australia.

Serving narrowbody and widebody aircraft, the new Auckland station adds more support for regional and long-haul carriers. Fieldair and Heston MRO offer a range of services there, such as:

Part 145 Engineering : Full line maintenance support and aircraft certification

: Full line maintenance support and aircraft certification Part 147 Technical Training : Localized technical training solutions

: Localized technical training solutions Joint NDT Services: Advanced Level 2 Non-Destructive Testing capabilities

Heston MRO and Fieldair are collaborating on providing resources for NDT testing services.

“The opening of the Auckland station is a natural evolution of our customer relationships,” said Asta Zirlyte, CEO of Heston MRO, “Many of our existing airline partners who rely on us across major Australian airports also fly into New Zealand.”

Zirlyte continued, “By expanding our geographical offering to Auckland, we can now provide them with the same high-quality, 'Total Technical Care' solutions across their entire Pan-Tasman network.”

“We are excited to partner with Heston MRO to bring this international line station to Auckland,” said Brett Richmond, CEO of Fieldair, “Fieldair has a long history of keeping New Zealand’s aircraft flying, and this collaboration allows us to combine our deep local knowledge with Heston MRO’s global customer reach.”

Richmond added, “Together, we are providing a unique full-service capability that will benefit international carriers and strengthen the local aviation sector.”