West Star Aviation Announces New Audit Committee Chair Spencer Schwartz

West Star Aviation has announced that Spencer Schwartz will now serve as Chair of the company’s Audit Committee as well as on the Board of Directors.

Schwartz has experience in a variety of areas, including:

Corporate governance

Financial management

Investor relations

Mergers and acquisitions

Risk management

In his most recent role, Schwartz worked as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Atlas Air Worldwide.

Schwartz has also served in senior finance roles at:

MasterCard International

Carl Zeiss

PricewaterhouseCoopers

His academic achievements and professional credentials include:

MBA with honors from New York University’s Stern School of Business

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from The Pennsylvania State University

Certified Public Accountant (CPA)

Reflecting on the appointment, Spencer stated, “I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to West Star’s continued success. I look forward to working alongside the talented Board and management team as the company enters its next phase of growth.”

“Spencer’s deep understanding of the aviation sector and his proven leadership in finance make him a valuable addition to our Board,” said Stephen Maiden, CEO of West Star Aviation.

Maiden added, “We are confident that his insights will support our mission to maintain excellence in service while enhancing our operational framework.”