Iberia Maintenance Debuts AMT Training Program to Combat Technician Shortage

Iberia Maintenance has launched a new specialization program for AMTs focusing on aeronautical engine maintenance.

This Intermediate Vocational Training program is the first initiative of its kind in Spain, and it covers specialties like:

Assembly of Structures

Installation of Aeronautical Systems

Machinery Electromechanics

Railway Rolling Stock Maintenance

Vehicle Electromechanics

The aircraft engine specialization program’s training is scheduled to take place between February 3 and June 18, 2026 and last for around 500 hours. This includes 260 hours of academic and theoretical learning as well as 240 hours of practical training.

Students may also receive a paid scholarship for the program.

Theoretical lessons will take place in the afternoon at the CIFP Professor Raúl Vázquez facilities in Madrid.

Practical training will occur at Iberia Maintenance’s La Muñoza facilities. This includes an advanced Engine Training Center with two real turbine engines to train technicians on.

The theoretical part will be taught at the facilities of the CIFP, in Madrid, in the afternoon.

Iberia Maintenance’s new training program aims to mitigate the ongoing aviation technician shortage, which includes a need for technicians who can work on turbine-powered aircraft engines.

The aircraft engine specialization program is run through Iberia Maintenance’s Engine Training Center in collaboration with the following organizations:

Professor Raúl Vázquez Integrated Vocational Training Centre

Educational authorities of the Community of Madrid

Students can register for the program in person from January 12 to January 16 in person at the CIFP Secretary Professor Raúl Vázquez after first making an appointment online.