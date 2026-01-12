Turkish Technic and Rolls-Royce Start Construction on New Engine MRO Facility

Turkish Technic and Rolls-Royce have officially broken ground on Turkish Technic’s new service center at Istanbul Airport.

The new maintenance facility will expand Turkish Technic’s services to include comprehensive maintenance for:

Trent XWB-97 engines

Trent XWB-84 engines

Trent 7000 engines

These engines commonly power Airbus A350 and Airbus A330neo aircraft.

Turkish Technic anticipates the new facility to be operational by late 2027. The MRO expects a capacity of 200 shop visits each year, servicing the Turkish Airlines fleet and Rolls-Royce TotalCare customers.

Rolls-Royce first announced the new facility in May 2025, noting its inclusion in the Rolls-Royce MRO Network. This allows Turkish Technic to gain even more traction in the MRO sector and helps Rolls-Royce respond to the growing demand for new civil large engines.

President – Civil Aerospace, Rolls-Royce, Rob Watson said, “Breaking ground on Turkish Technic’s new state-of-the-art facility is a significant milestone for our global MRO network, which supports our TotalCare customers around the world. We’re significantly increasing our global MRO capacity by 2030, and today’s announcement marks another step on that journey.”

Watson continued, “It reinforces our strong partnership with Turkish Airlines – whose fleet of Airbus A350s will be supported by this facility – and underlines Turkish Technic’s commitment to become a leading provider of civil large aero engine MRO.”

Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Turkish Technic, Ahmet Bolat said, “We are pleased to further strengthen our long-standing partnership with one of the world’s leading engine manufacturers through the groundbreaking of our new engine maintenance facility.”

Bolat added, “Set to become one of Europe’s largest maintenance centers for Trent engine models, this investment represents a major expansion of our technical capabilities and service capacity to continue providing the highest quality services for our customers all around the world.”

“Through this facility, we will deliver comprehensive maintenance and support services across a broad range of Trent engines, ensuring that Rolls-Royce TotalCare customers receive best-in-class service,” noted Bolat, “Aligned with our centennial 2033 objectives, this milestone partnership continues to reinforce Türkiye’s growing role as a global hub for aviation.”