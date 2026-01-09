Duncan Aviation to Celebrate 70th Anniversary in 2026

Duncan Aviation has announced that 2026 will mark its 70th year of providing MRO services to the business aviation sector.

Duncan Aviation celebrates its anniversary with the motto: “The Passion for Aviation. The Heart of a Family.”

The company is also commencing a year-long celebration to highlight its impact and legacy in innovation and service. This includes a call to the business aviation community to create community art pieces that uplift and celebrate people and stories from Duncan Aviation’s history.

The service provider first opened in 1956 with one hangar, now operating on a much larger scale and offering support for:

Aircraft maintenance

Modifications

Avionics

Interiors

Support services

“My grandfather, Donald Duncan, laid the foundation of Duncan Aviation with a simple belief: take care of customers and each other, and success will follow,” said Todd Duncan, Chairman of Duncan Aviation and grandson of the company’s founder.

Duncan continued, “My parents, Robert and Karen, built on that foundation and shaped the business culture we’re proud of today—one defined by trust, craftsmanship, innovation and a deep commitment to doing what’s right.”

“We are grateful for the trust our customers, team members, and partners have placed in us for 70 years,” Duncan added, “This anniversary is a celebration of the passion that drives us and the family-like bonds we share with our customers, team members, and the broader business aviation community.”