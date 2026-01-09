AxioAero Group Confirms Acquisition of Airway Aerospace LLC

Newly formed AxioAero Group (AxioAero) has acquired Airway Aerospace LLC (Airway).

Under the acquisition, Airway will keep operating under its current name and leadership, maintaining its core culture and identity while receiving support from AxioAero.

Airway will continue to operate under its own name and current leadership. The acquisition by AxioAero supports Airway’s ongoing growth while ensuring the Company retains its core identity, culture, and small-business agility.

Airway is a repair station with two facilities in Doral, Florida, with certifications from:

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA UK)

This is the second acquisition for AxioAero, following its acquisition of Aviation Concepts, LLC in January 2024.

Airway performs maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for:

Airframe

Accessories

Powerplant

Airway serves aviation markets like:

Commercial

Defense

Cargo

The repair station also has RS-DER repair authority as well as Owner-Produced Parts capabilities.

In terms of component repairs, Airway specializes in:

Fixed-wing structures

Flight controls

Fuel systems

Hydraulics

Nacelles

Pneumatics

Aircraft platforms—including narrowbody, widebody and military variants—that Airway services include:

Airbus A300

Airbus A330

Airbus A320 family

Boeing 737

Boeing 747

Boeing 767

Boeing 707 military variants

Joe Ferrer, owner of Airway, says, “For more than a decade, we’ve taken pride in building Airway into a trusted repair partner known for reliability, responsiveness, and a commitment to quality.”

Ferrer adds, “Our success is driven by the dedication of our team and the strong relationships we’ve built with customers over the years. We view AxioAero Group as the ideal partner to support our continued growth while maintaining the standards and values that define Airway.”

Matt Haugk, CEO of AxioAero Group, says, “The acquisition of Airway Aerospace marks an important step in AxioAero’s strategy to build a differentiated platform in the aerospace aftermarket.”

Haugk continues, “Airway’s strong technical expertise, reputation for quality, and customer-focused approach align perfectly with our vision of building a differentiated aerospace platform. Together, we will continue to expand capabilities and deliver value to customers worldwide.”