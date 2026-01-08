The Blackhawk Group Acquires Silver Sky Aviation, Expands Service Capabilities in Alaska

The Blackhawk Group (TBG) has officially acquired Silver Sky Aviation (Silver Sky), establishing a sixth site in the company’s Performance Center Network.

Silver Sky Aviation is based in Wasilla, Alaska, which also allows TBG to expand its footprint in the region, which is currently experiencing growth in the turboprop market. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Silver Sky’s Wasilla facility offers maintenance services and performance upgrades, supporting Alaska’s turboprop market. This market has seen rapid growth, largely stemming from benefits provided by turbine-powered aircraft like:

Range

Speed

Payload

Silver Sky has experience with aircraft platforms such as:

Blackhawk

Caravan

Finnoff

King Air

Kodiak

PC-12

“Silver Sky provides a tremendous opportunity to expand The Blackhawk Group’s support of Alaskan aviation,” said Chad Cundiff, CEO of The Blackhawk Group, “Turboprops are a lifeline for operators in the region, and many already benefit from Blackhawk and Finnoff upgrades.”

Cundiff continued, “Silver Sky’s reputation for technical expertise, customer support, and operational excellence—combined with the resources of The Blackhawk Group—will accelerate capability expansion while creating new career opportunities for the Silver Sky team.”

“Silver Sky has always been dedicated to providing the highest quality aviation maintenance services in Alaska,” said Aaron McCarty, owner and founder of Silver Sky.

McCarty added, “Joining The Blackhawk Group allows us to expand our capabilities, strengthen partnerships with local operators, and create new opportunities and benefits for our team while maintaining our focus on safety and reliability.”

Silver Sky will now operate as a Blackhawk Performance Center (BPC) and leverage training, infrastructure, resources and partnerships from TBH to extend support in Alaska.

The new Performance Center will benefit from TBG’s strong industry partnerships, infrastructure, training, and operational resources to broaden its reach across Alaska.

“The addition of Silver Sky continues to advance The Blackhawk Group’s goal of becoming the premier service provider for the light turbine market,” said Daniel Han, senior principal at New State Capital Partners and Chairman of The Blackhawk Group.

Han continued, “By combining Silver Sky’s specialized service capabilities with the technical strength of The Blackhawk Group, we are better positioned to deliver long-term value to our customers and stakeholders across the region.”

The Blackhawk Group is a portfolio company of New State Capital Partners. The company provides turboprop performance solutions like: