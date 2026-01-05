AirSial Chooses Turkish Technic for New Component Pooling Agreement

Turkish Technic has announced a new component pool services agreement with AirSial covering its fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft.

The MRO and the Pakistan-based airline have been partnering since 2020, and this new agreement expands their agreement by adding additional services and five more years.

Turkish Technic will keep conducting component support and pooling for AirSial’s aircraft, using assets like:

Expansive inventory of parts and components

Designated workshops for specific services

Global network of warehouses

By widening the scope of services that Turkish Technic will offer, AirSial aims to achieve goals like:

Enhanced operational continuity

Improved fleet availability

Reinforced partnership and trust between AirSial and Turkish Technic

CEO and Board Member of Turkish Technic Mikail Akbulut stated, ‘‘Our renewed partnership with AirSial is a meaningful step which underlines shared ambition that drives our partnership forward.”

Akbulut continued, “With our world-class team of technicians and engineers, we remain committed to providing comprehensive services to our customers worldwide. We look forward to exploring new opportunities with AirSial that will take this collaboration to even greater heights in the years to come.”

Chairman of AirSial Fazal Jilani said, “We are pleased to extend and expand our successful partnership with Turkish Technic, a relationship built on a foundation of exceptional reliability and technical excellence since 2020.”

Jilani added, “This comprehensive component pool agreement for our entire A320 fleet is a strategic cornerstone for our growth, ensuring maximum operational efficiency and fleet availability as we continue to expand our network.”

“Turkish Technic’s global support infrastructure and proven expertise give us tremendous confidence to scale our operations seamlessly. We look forward to reaching new horizons together, supported by this strengthened collaboration,” noted Jilani.