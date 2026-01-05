AAR Begins Exclusive Distribution of TRIUMPH Commercial Actuation Line

AAR CORP. has commenced operations pertaining to a commercial distribution agreement with TRIUMPH. The agreement names AAR the exclusive distributor of commercial actuation products by TRUIMPH.

This line includes products used by Airbus and Boeing on several commercial platforms, including 100+ top-level assemblies as well as their subcomponents.

This agreement was initially publicized in April of 2024 with the goal of leveraging AAR’s global reach and services to optimize OEM distribution for TRIUMPH.

AAR’s Senior Vice President of Distribution Frank Landrio said, “We are pleased to kick off this eagerly anticipated expansion of AAR’s offerings to the commercial aftermarket on key Boeing and Airbus platforms.”

Landrio added, “AAR’s proven support of commercial airlines and MRO customers through our global distribution network make this a valuable offering for the market, especially given TRIUMPH’s reputation for quality.”

AAR serves MROs, OEMs and operators in commercial and government sectors by providing aviation services and parts supply.