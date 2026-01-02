McNally Capital Acquires ATS for Engine Maintenance and Aftermarket Services

Airforce Turbine Services, Ltd. (ATS) has officially been acquired by private equity firm McNally Capital, which invests services and industrial technology in middle market aerospace and defense sectors.

After the acquisition, Turbine Engine Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (TEMRO) will also become a wholly owned operating subsidiary and offer certified engine maintenance and aftermarket services in Johannesburg, South Africa.

ATS provides a variety of aviation services, including:

MRO

On-wing aircraft-on-ground (AOG) field support

Aftermarket engine and parts sales

Exchange programs

Rental solutions

“ATS is at a compelling inflection point, with clear opportunities to scale its platform, expand capabilities and continue serving operators at the highest level,” said Ravi P. Shah, partner at McNally Capital.

Shah added, “The team has built a differentiated business grounded in operational excellence, customer trust, and a strong culture. We are excited to partner with ATS to support its next phase of growth while preserving the values and mission-critical focus that define the Company.”

Aerospace industry executive and former president of Business Aviation and General Aviation at Honeywell Rob Wilson assisted with the acquisition. He will also serve as executive chairman of ATS.

“ATS has earned the trust of operators through disciplined execution, rapid turnaround times, and consistent reliability in supporting the PT6A fleet,” said Rob Wilson. “

He continued, “With increasing utilization, aging fleets and supply chain pressures across the industry, ATS is exceptionally well-positioned to scale its infrastructure, invest in its people and broaden its service offering. I am excited to work with the team and McNally Capital to help guide the business through its next phase of growth.”

Managing Partner and Owner of ATS Chris Carson commented, “ATS is at an important inflection point in its growth, with significant opportunities ahead to expand and scale the business.”

Carson added, “As we evaluated potential partners, McNally Capital clearly stood out for their deep understanding of our business and proven experience scaling aerospace services platforms. They are the right partner to help take ATS to the next level while remaining true to our culture and commitment to customers.”

In addition to TEMRO, ATS operates facilities like: