Fargo Jet Center Recognizes Maintenance and Avionics Teams for 2025 Milestones

Fargo Jet Center closed out 2025 by highlighting awards and milestones achieved by the company’s avionics and maintenance teams throughout the year.

This includes recognition for dedication to industry standards and credentialing as well as education in aviation maintenance.

The maintenance team received three awards in 2025, which were:

The awards from NATA and AEA highlighted Fargo Jet Center’s dedication to providing outstanding education and training for new AMTs.

The FAA’s AMT Employer Diamond Award of Excellence also showcased Fargo Jet Center’s commitment to AMT education, as it recognizes organizations that have 100% of eligible employees completing an AMT Certificate of Training in a calendar year.

Fargo Jet Center also celebrated its avionics department, as several team members earned Certified Aircraft Electronics Technician (CAET) Certification in 2025. These members were:

Drew Stiles (Avionics Lead)

Jon Stevens (Avionics Lead)

Will Dillamon (Avionics Lead)

Dave Mohn (Avionics Technician)

Hayden Larson (Avionics Technician)

Karson Ferden (Avionics Technician)

The CAET Certification Exam debuted earlier in 2025, designed to ensure avionics technicians remain aware of and trained on new industry trends and standards.

“Fargo Jet Center is committed to providing our customers with the highest level of service,” said Mitch Lutze-Morris, Fargo Jet Center’s chief inspector.

Lutze-Morris continued, “Continuing education for our teams, and aligning to industry best practice certifications, ensures we are at the forefront of providing innovative and safe aviation maintenance.”