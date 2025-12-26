West Star Aviation Academy Celebrates Milestone Graduation Rate of 100%

West Star Aviation recently announced a 100% graduation rate for its AMT program at West Star Aviation Academy, which is higher than similar traditional programs.

West Star Aviation Academy—created with partner Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC)—operates as an internal hub for maintenance training, offering training options like:

Academic coursework

Hands-on training

Paid apprenticeships

As the Academy hosts a Falcon Jet, students are able to practice what they learn in the classroom in real-time maintenance scenarios.

The 100% graduation rate means that 25 more skilled technicians are now ready to test for A&P certification from the FAA and eventually join the aviation maintenance workforce. The company hopes that this positive outlook could help mitigate the ongoing AMT shortage in the industry.

“When we founded the Academy, we set out to do more than train technicians—we wanted to create opportunity,” said Katie Johnson, chief people officer at West Star Aviation.

Johnson added, “By removing traditional barriers to entry, this program opens doors for mechanically inclined individuals to gain aviation maintenance knowledge and skills, earn while they learn and step directly into a growing, high-tech field.”

West Star Aviation Academy has enabled 71 newly certified AMTs to find employment since it first started accepting students in January 2024. Graduates include:

High school students

Veterans

Professionals transitioning career paths

"This Academy is vital not only for addressing our immediate hiring needs but also for reinforcing the fundamental truth that the MRO industry is a service business," said Stephen Maiden, chief executive officer.

Maiden added, "Our success relies on having skilled and dedicated people. The ability to attract such talent through this program is a significant achievement and speaks volumes about the future of avia-on maintenance."