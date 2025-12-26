AAR Announces Acquisition of Aircraft Reconfig Technologies

AAR CORP. has announced an agreement to acquire aircraft interiors engineering expert Aircraft Reconfig Technologies from ZIM Aircraft Cabin Solutions.

The all-cash transaction—valued at $35 million and subject to customary adjustments—is anticipated to close in Q4 of of AAR’s Fiscal Year 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, like regulatory approvals. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to both margins and earnings.

This acquisition enables AAR to expand its Repair & Engineering capabilities and add more complex aircraft modification work to its MRO offerings.

Aircraft Reconfig Technologies—founded in 1990— holds FAA Part 21 and 183 Organization Designation Authorization (ODA) and employs around 100 staff members in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The company offers solutions for passenger aircraft reconfiguration, such as:

Project management

Engineering

Certification

Aircraft Reconfig Technologies also maintains an IP portfolio that includes:

Parts manufacturer approval (PMA)

Supplemental type certificates (STC)

Patents

“AAR is excited to announce our agreement to acquire Aircraft Reconfig Technologies, a company with a strong reputation for high quality reconfiguration solutions. M&A is an important element of AAR’s continued growth strategy,” said John M. Holmes, AAR’s chairman, president and CEO.

Holmes continued, “This acquisition will elevate AAR’s engineering and in-house certification services to drive proprietary solutions as part of our broader MRO offering. We look forward to welcoming the skilled team at Aircraft Reconfig Technologies to AAR.”

AAR’s Senior Vice President of Repair & Engineering Tom Hoferer commented, “This acquisition will add incremental engineering capabilities that will further differentiate AAR and enable us to expand our total accessible market.”

Hoferer added, “Further, by combining Aircraft Reconfig Technologies’ qualifications with AAR’s leadership position in MRO, we will be able to bring certification for our engineering solutions in-house, which will enhance our offerings to customers and create opportunities for AAR to pursue additional work.”