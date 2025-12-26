ARSA & AEA Release SMS Guidance for U.S. Repair Stations

In December 2025, the Aeronautical Repair Station Association (ARSA) published an industry advisory with Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) for maintenance organizations that still need to develop and start using a Safety Management System (SMS).

Earlier in 2025, the European Aviation Safety Association (EASA) implemented a new rule for repair stations with EASA Part 145 approval from the US/EU bilateral aviation safety agreement requiring them to implement Safety Management Systems.

The advisory from AEA and ARSA document advises aircraft maintenance professionals globally on how to:

Establish compliance with special conditions in bilateral aviation safety agreements' maintenance annexes

Integrate SMS into existing quality systems for air agency certificate holders

Keep operations compliant continuously

ARSA has published the tool as one of its free “tools for members.” Interested parties can request an updated copy online.