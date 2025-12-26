ARSA & AEA Release SMS Guidance for U.S. Repair Stations

The advisory offers guidance on establishing and retaining compliance with special conditions of bilateral aviation safety agreements and integrating SMS at work.
Dec. 26, 2025
2 min read
In December 2025, the Aeronautical Repair Station Association (ARSA) published an industry advisory with Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) for maintenance organizations that still need to develop and start using a Safety Management System (SMS).

Earlier in 2025, the European Aviation Safety Association (EASA) implemented a new rule for repair stations with EASA Part 145 approval from the US/EU bilateral aviation safety agreement requiring them to implement Safety Management Systems.

The advisory from AEA and ARSA document advises aircraft maintenance professionals globally on how to:

  • Establish compliance with special conditions in bilateral aviation safety agreements' maintenance annexes
  • Integrate SMS into existing quality systems for air agency certificate holders
  • Keep operations compliant continuously

ARSA has published the tool as one of its free “tools for members.” Interested parties can request an updated copy online.

