AkzoNobel Invests €50 Million in Waukegan, IL, Coatings Production Site

AkzoNobel recently announced an investment in its largest production site for aerospace coatings located in Waukegan, Illinois, of €50 million.

The company noted that the project will take place in two phases and involve:

Installing new machinery

Increasing capacity

Automating more processes

Establishing warehouse space in nearby Wisconsin

By starting to base warehousing in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, the company will be able to produce more customized coatings and offer quicker response in Waukegan.

The upgrade will also include ongoing improvements, such as:

Creating a liquid pre-batch area

Installing high-speed dissolvers

Forming a rapid service unit

“This investment will increase our comprehensive North American supply capability and solidify our position as a frontrunner in the aerospace coatings industry,” says Patrick Bourguignon, Director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business.

Bourguignon continues, “Demand for air travel is expected to grow significantly over the next few years and we want to make sure our customers are able to meet that demand with aircraft of the highest quality.”

Global Operations Director, AkzoNobel Aerospace Coatings, Martijn Arkesteijn said, “Our customers demand—and deserve—top-of-the-line coatings.”

He adds, “We’ll be able to provide current and future customers with even more flexibility through the delivery of large batch sizes, better responsiveness to market needs and shorter lead time for color development.”

AkzoNobel’s Waukegan site has 11 acres of space, with its own color center and approximately 200 people employed in skilled jobs, producing aerospace coatings like: