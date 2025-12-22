Air Methods Extends Service Agreement with Airinmar for Multiple Years

Civilian helicopter operator Air Methods has extended its support services agreement with Airinmar, an independent aircraft warranty and component repair cycle management provider.

This multi-year extension establishes that Airinmar will continue providing value engineering services and rotorcraft and aircraft component warranty management to Air Methods, as it has since August 2020.

Airinmar’s aircraft and rotorcraft component warranty management services include:

Identification

Claim

Recovery

Reporting

The agreement benefits Air Methods by reducing the cost of overall maintenance and component repair as well as increasing recovery for operators’ warranty entitlements.

“Since we implemented Airinmar’s services in 2020, Airinmar has been a trusted services provider. We appreciate their commitment to effective warranty management and value engineering, which have contributed to meeting Air Methods’ safety and efficiency goals,” said Jay Mahen, Air Methods’ senior vice president of operations.

Mahen continued, “We will continue to leverage Airinmar’s comprehensive engineering knowledge and expertise to help optimize our supply chain to provide safe and reliable lifesaving emergency air medical care 24/7/365.”

“We are thrilled to extend our successful relationship with Air Methods and continue working alongside their material management team to reduce maintenance costs across Air Methods’ multiple fleet types,” said Matt Davies, Airinmar’s general manager.

Davies added, “We are proud to provide a tailored cost control service and support Air Methods’ fleet of over 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.”

Airinmar is a subsidiary of AAR CORP.