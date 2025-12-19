AFI KLM E&M Secures New Maintenance Contract with French Aeronautical Maintenance Directorate

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) has announced a new comprehensive support agreement with the DMAé (Aeronautical Maintenance Directorate).

The newly signed agreement appoints AFI KLM E&M to maintain the four Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft in the French Air and Space Force (AAE) fleet.

This includes:

Aircraft and combat systems engineering services

Logistical support for operations at the operating base

Major maintenance visits at AFI KLM E&M’s facilities

AFI takes on responsibility for performance and operational availability under the integrated contract, which is expected to ensure consistent support for the fleet until it retires in 2035.

On November 25, 2025, the contract was formalized at the DMAé’s facilities in Paris with witnesses like:

Marc Howyan, Lt-general (Armament Corp.) and Director of the DMAé

Anne Brachet, Executive Vice President of Air France– KLM Engineering & Maintenance

“This contract marks an important milestone in our long-standing collaboration with AFI KLM E&M,” said Marc Howyan, director of Aeronautical Maintenance.

Howyan added, “The expertise of the AFI KLM E&M and DMAé teams has always ensured, for the benefit of the Air and Space Force, the highest level of performance, allowing for excellent availability despite the fleet having been in service for over thirty years.”

Executive Vice President of Air France-KLM Engineering & Maintenance Anne Brachet stated, “We are extremely proud to have once again been chosen to support a strategic fleet for the French armed forces. This achievement demonstrates the excellence of the work carried out over more than thirty years and takes on particular significance in the current geostrategic environment.”