Hi Fly to Provide Full ULD Management for Unilode Through New Partnership

Hi Fly has recently announced the renewal of its partnership with Unilode Aviation Solutions. This partnership stipulates that Unilode will keep managing Hi Fly’s fleet of Unit Load Devices (ULD).

Using Unilode’s ULD management solutions, this partnership has helped to optimize Hi Fly’s cargo operations.

Solutions that Unilode will provide to Hi Fly as part of the renewed partnership include:

Maintenance

Repair

Digital tracking

Asset pooling

Advanced IoT-enabled technology

Access to global network

Hi Fly maintains goals for the partnership, such as:

Enhanced asset visibility

Reduced turnaround times

Improved global operational efficiency

Unilode’s Chief Operations Officer Janis Balkens said, "We are honored to renew our partnership with Hi Fly, one of our longstanding customers, further reinforcing the trust they place in us to deliver cutting-edge ULD management solutions with service excellence.”

Balkens added, “By combining our advanced digital technologies with expert service, we remain committed to helping airlines like Hi Fly optimize their cargo operations and meet the evolving demands of the global air cargo industry."