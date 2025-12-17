Hi Fly to Provide Full ULD Management for Unilode Through New Partnership

Unilode will provide maintenance, repair, digital tracking and asset pooling to Hi Fly, including advanced IoT-enabled technology and access to its global network.
Dec. 17, 2025
2 min read
Unilode Aviation Solutions
A graphic with a white airplane floating against a blue background, with floating text that reads, 'HiFly Unilode Let's fly Together!'

Hi Fly has recently announced the renewal of its partnership with Unilode Aviation Solutions. This partnership stipulates that Unilode will keep managing Hi Fly’s fleet of Unit Load Devices (ULD). 

Using Unilode’s ULD management solutions, this partnership has helped to optimize Hi Fly’s cargo operations.

Solutions that Unilode will provide to Hi Fly as part of the renewed partnership include:

  • Maintenance
  • Repair
  • Digital tracking
  • Asset pooling
  • Advanced IoT-enabled technology
  • Access to global network

Hi Fly maintains goals for the partnership, such as:

  • Enhanced asset visibility
  • Reduced turnaround times
  • Improved global operational efficiency

Unilode’s Chief Operations Officer Janis Balkens said, "We are honored to renew our partnership with Hi Fly, one of our longstanding customers, further reinforcing the trust they place in us to deliver cutting-edge ULD management solutions with service excellence.”

Balkens added, “By combining our advanced digital technologies with expert service, we remain committed to helping airlines like Hi Fly optimize their cargo operations and meet the evolving demands of the global air cargo industry."

