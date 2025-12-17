Sherwin-Williams Debuts New Aerospace Coatings Calendar for 2026

Sherwin-Williams has officially released the design of the company’s 2026 Aerospace Coatings Calendar, which showcases the work of aircraft painters and designers.

The 2026 calendar features 13 unique paint designs used on modern and classic aircraft, highlighting the design and color palettes used in Sherwin-Williams MRO facilities.

“Our annual calendar program recognizes the outstanding work of aircraft designers and painters across the country that rely on Sherwin-Williams aerospace coatings in their MRO [maintenance, repair and operations] facilities,” says Julie Voisin, Market Segment Manager for Aerospace, OE Automotive Interiors & Commercial Vehicle Refinish at Sherwin-Williams.

Voisin continues, “This year’s competition was more competitive than ever, as the calendar program continues to grow with more worthy submissions than ever. It is truly amazing, both the design quality and amazing results our refinish teams are able to achieve.”

“We are looking forward to all those in the Aviation industry enjoying these flying works of art throughout the coming year,” adds Voisin.

An Embraer Phenom 300 painted by Corrigan Air Center, in Hondo, Texas, is featured as the calendar’s cover, which drew inspiration from a design by Scheme Designers in Cresskill, New Jersey.

The aircraft on the cover image features a finish in the color Sherwin-Williams 855 Series SKYscapes General Aviation Charcoal Grey Pearl SGP06802.

It also sports striping designs in the following Sherwin-Williams paint colors:

SKYscapes GA Bright Red SG203181

Glorious Green SG200748

Snow White CM0855102

Medium Silver SGM06838

Black SG01955

A SKYscapes Clearcoat CM0850180 was applied to finish the design.

The wall calendar also highlights other Sherwin-Williams aerospace topcoats in designs that vary from single-stage systems, such as:

AcryGlo

JetGlo

JetGlo Express

850 and 855 Series SKYscapes

This year’s calendar showcases aircraft from various companies and aircraft types, including:

Cover: Corrigan Air Center, Hondo Texas — Embraer Phenom 300

January: Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems, Greenville, South Carolina — Cessna Citation Bravo 550

February: Ballard Aviation, Winfield, Kansas — Beechcraft King Air B200

March: First Class Aerospace, Leesburg, Florida — Cirrus SR22T

April: Royal Aircraft Services, Hagerstown, Maryland — Britten-Norman BN-2 Isander

May: North Idaho Aircraft Refinishing, Hayden, Idaho — Sikorsky UH-60A Blackhawk

June: West Star Aviation, Grand Junction, Colorado — Dassault Falcon 900LX

July: Flex Aero Aircraft Painting and Interior, Deland, Florida — Dassault Falcon 900

August: FlyExclusive, Kinston, North Carolina — Cessna Citation V C560

September: Midwest Aircraft Finishing, Hibbing, Minnesota — Embraer Phenom 100

October: Murmer Aircraft Services, Arcola, Texas — Cessna Citation 550

November: Master Aircraft Services, Wickenburg, Arizona — Boeing CH-47D Chinook

December: First Class Aerospace, Leesburg, Florida — Cessna Citation 560

"The designs chosen for 2026 represent all sizes and types of both general aviation and business aircraft, including helicopters, and were provided by paint shops from all over the country," says Voisin.

She adds, "In addition to several of our previously featured MRO customers, we are pleased to note there are new shops making their calendar debuts.”

Sherwin-Williams plans for the 2026 Aerospace Coatings calendar to be available in late December 2025.

Interested parties can contact Sherwin-Williams to receive the new edition.