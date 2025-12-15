flyExclusive Chooses Alpha Wingman Solution for Remote Maintenance Management

A cutting-edge solution by Alpha Wingman was recently chosen by flyExclusive to enhance operations during a time when the company anticipates rapid growth.

Alpha Wingman’s digital solution Alpha Workforce allows maintenance providers to:

Streamline maintenance operations

Track technician status and location

Connect and communicate with team members in the app

President of Alpha Wingman Andy Nixon states, “The Alpha Workforce platform is becoming the industry standard in managing and leading remote teams, and we are thrilled to welcome flyExclusive into our network to manage their evolving mobile maintenance workforce.”

In October 2026, flyExclusive added 6 mobile service units, with plans to scale up to 20 units in 2026.

General Manager of flyExclusive MRO Artur Savka says, “As we scale our Mobile Service Unit program, we need tools that match the pace and complexity of a national fleet.”

“Alpha Wingman centralizes data, dispatching, and service coordination into a single platform, enabling our teams to operate with greater consistency and responsiveness,” Savka continues, “It directly supports our commitment to keeping aircraft flying and customers moving.”

By ensuring full transparency of availability for a mobile workforce, Alpha Wingman helps MROs and repair shops improve operational efficiency. This includes facilitating communications between maintenance control and technicians easily in the application.