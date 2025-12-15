Airbus Commences Work at Kinston Facility Acquired from Spirit AeroSystems

Airbus has announced the start of operations at its new facility in Kinston, North Carolina, which it acquired from Spirit AeroSystems.

This site is operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Airbus Americas, Inc. under the new name Airbus Aerosystems Kinston, Inc. It features a production site that spans 500,000 square feet in the city’s North Carolina Global TransPark.

At the Kinston facility, Airbus will focus on advanced composite manufacturing for the Airbus 350 wing aircraft fuselage and wing spar aerostructures.

Airbus signed an agreement in April 2025 with Spirit AeroSystems to acquire global assets related to commercial aircraft programs. This includes:

A350 fuselage sections

A220 wings and pylons

Components for the A320 and A220 families

“We are proud to welcome our newest 1,000 employees to the Airbus family as we integrate the Kinston site into our growing U.S. footprint,” said Robin Hayes, Chairman and CEO of Airbus in North America.

Hayes added, "The aerostructures work being done in Kinston is vital to Airbus’ global industrial ramp up, making the site a pace setter for the A350 program.”

"Airbus Aerosystems Kinston’s commitment begins and ends with an uncompromising dedication to safety,” said Daryl Taylor, senior vice president of operations for Airbus in North America.

Taylor continued, “The team will be hyper focused on ensuring an exceptional standard of quality that our partners and passengers trust. Airbus looks forward to being a strong community partner and employer of choice in North Carolina.”