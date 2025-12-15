Milwaukee Tool Adds New INKZALL Jobsite Markers to Lineup

All tips for the Double Sided INKZALL markers are designed to resist clogs and smearing, with quick-drying ink and a 72-hour off cap
Dec. 15, 2025
2 min read
Milwaukee Tool
A fat red pen with black tips on either side that features white text that reads, 'Milwaukee Tool INKZALL Fine/Chisel'

Milwaukee Tool has expanded its INKZALL lineup with two new Double Sided Black Jobsite Markers.

These markers are developed for use in a variety of applications and with a dual tip, available in two options:

All tips for the Double Sided INKZALL markers are designed to resist clogs and smearing, with quick-drying ink and a 72-hour off cap. The marker can write on surfaces in varying conditions, including:

  • Wet
  • Dusty
  • Rough
  • Oily

These markers also have a clip that allows them to easily attach to a helmet or hard hat, and they’re designed specifically to not roll off of surfaces when placed down. 

Some key benefits these new markers offer to technicians are:

  • Enhanced user convenience
  • Simplified storage
  • Quick access
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

The Trends Shaping Airport and Airline Operations in 2025
Capital Priorities Shift as Airport Infrastructure Investment Trends Evolve