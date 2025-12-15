Milwaukee Tool Adds New INKZALL Jobsite Markers to Lineup

Milwaukee Tool has expanded its INKZALL lineup with two new Double Sided Black Jobsite Markers.

These markers are developed for use in a variety of applications and with a dual tip, available in two options:

All tips for the Double Sided INKZALL markers are designed to resist clogs and smearing, with quick-drying ink and a 72-hour off cap. The marker can write on surfaces in varying conditions, including:

Wet

Dusty

Rough

Oily

These markers also have a clip that allows them to easily attach to a helmet or hard hat, and they’re designed specifically to not roll off of surfaces when placed down.

Some key benefits these new markers offer to technicians are: