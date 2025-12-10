GAMECO Expands Heavy Maintenance Agreement with Emirates

The extended strategic partnership covers nose-to-tail heavy maintenance services for the airline’s Boeing B777 and Airbus A380 aircraft.
Dec. 10, 2025
2 min read
GAMECO (Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Limited)
Two men wearing suits sit at a wooden table signing documents, with two airplane models on the table.

GAMECO (Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Limited) has extended its strategic partnership with airline Emirates through new heavy maintenance agreements covering the Emirates fleet.

Emirates and GAMECO first partnered in September 2023 by signing an agreement for GAMECO to provide scheduled nose-to-tail maintenance services for the airline’s Airbus A380 aircraft.

In April 2025, the partnership was extended to provide these services for Emirates’s Boeing B777 aircraft. The new multi-year agreement extends these heavy maintenance lines for the B777 and A380.

General Manager of GAMECO Dr. Marc Szepan said, “We are honored to extend our partnership with Emirates, one of the world’s most respected airlines.”

Szepan continued, This collaboration underscores GAMECO’s commitment to delivering world-class maintenance solutions and our shared emphasis on safety, quality, and efficiency. Together, we continue to set new standards in aircraft maintenance excellence.”

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Navigating Complexity
Biometric Fast Pass: How On-the-Move Screening is Reshaping U.S. Airport Operations and Revenue Models