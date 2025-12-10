MAAS Aviation Renews easyJet Painting Contract

MAAS Aviation has officially renewed its multi-year painting contract with easyJet.

MAAS Aviation is a specialist MRO that provides exterior coating and painting services for aircraft.

This contract enables MAAS Aviation to provide repainting for easyJet’s A320 family fleet.

Chief Commercial Officer at MAAS Richard Marston comments, “The experience, quality and hard work of our people, coupled with the support of the easyJet Engineering & Appearance Management team, has ensured the smooth running of this long-term contract.

Marston continues, “We have established a strong and transparent partnership with easyJet and have regular contact to ensure complete alignment of working procedures.”

This allows us to deliver superior standards of painting whilst maintaining rapid turnaround times (TATs). We are very pleased to extend our relationship with easyJet and look forward to painting many more of their aircraft in the years ahead,” adds Marston.

Aircraft Appearance Manager at easyJet Sophie Michelson says, “We are pleased to announce our extended agreement with MAAS Aviation. MAAS continue to demonstrate the highest standards of exterior paint application which has helped us to achieve industry leading exterior paint processes and finish.”

“easyJet is committed to ensuring the highest standards of aircraft appearance, whilst continuously working on gains to reduce carbon emissions,” continues Michelson.

Michelson notes, “Since 2019, MAAS have proven their commitment to help us deliver our objectives. We look forward to delivering further improvements and developing our partnership as our fleet grows.”

The work is planned to take place at the company’s Maastricht paint shop in The Netherlands, built in 1998. The Dutch facility is a twin-bay paint shop that can accommodate aircraft up to B767/A300 size.

After an expansion in 2017, the facility now features:

Full system upgrade for existing hangar

Second on-site hangar

Two climate-controlled, fully lined paint shops

Computerized building management systems and datalogging

High-lux lighting

Marston concludes, “All MAAS Aviation facilities are EN9100, ISO9001 and ISO14001 certified and operate to the highest quality and environmental standards. Our Maastricht paint shop has a wealth of experience working to and exceeding these levels.”